Longtime Post-Gazette photographer Peter Diana dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Longtime Post-Gazette photographer Peter Diana, who was well-known for capturing iconic moments in Pittsburgh sports history has died.
Diana passed away on Thursday at the age of 64.
During his time with the Pittsburgh Press and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he captured historic photographs of the Steelers and Penguins, included three Super Bowl victories and three Stanley Cup victories.
Upon learning of the news of his death, numerous colleagues and co-workers spoke glowingly about Diana's photography, but all made it a point to highlight what a tremendous person he was, in addition to his work.
Even the Pittsburgh Penguins took a moment to remember some of Diana's work over the years covering the team.
Diana is survived his wife, Jan, and their two sons, Christopher and Nicholas.
A viewing will be held at Jobe Funeral Home in Monroeville on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.
