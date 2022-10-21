Longtime Post-Gazette photographer Peter Diana dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Longtime Post-Gazette photographer Peter Diana, who was well-known for capturing iconic moments in Pittsburgh sports history has died.

Diana passed away on Thursday at the age of 64.

Our friend and former colleague Pete Diana, who chronicled some of the best moments in Pittsburgh sports with his camera lens, passed away today. He will be missed by the many who knew him. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 20, 2022

During his time with the Pittsburgh Press and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he captured historic photographs of the Steelers and Penguins, included three Super Bowl victories and three Stanley Cup victories.

Upon learning of the news of his death, numerous colleagues and co-workers spoke glowingly about Diana's photography, but all made it a point to highlight what a tremendous person he was, in addition to his work.

Incredibly sad news. Pete wasn't just a terrific photographer. He was a terrific person. Sadly, his retirement didn't last nearly long enough. https://t.co/AADqOCJGIS — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) October 20, 2022

If you're a Pittsburgh sports fan, there's a very good chance -- a certainty, I'd argue -- that you saw a photo of Pete's that moved you in some kind of way



What a horrible, tragic loss https://t.co/MVhV9vEscP — Craig Meyer (@ByCraigMeyer) October 20, 2022

Lot of people probably have a favorite @peterdianapghpg photo. Here’s mine, from walking around PNC Park and running into Pete shooting scenes outside one of those COVID-season Pirates games.



RIP — and thanks for all the pics, whether in the newspaper or our family album pic.twitter.com/wIvL1A1sPD — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) October 20, 2022

Pete was a pillar in my career and in my personal life. The greatest mentor I could have asked for. He taught me so much more about life outside of cameras, lighting and finding the perfect moment. He was one of the greatest photographers on earth and an even better person. https://t.co/CRY0T5OpX3 — Joseph Guzy (@JosephGuzy) October 20, 2022

Spent so much time with Pete Diana, former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette gifted photographer who shot sports spectacularly. Will miss him greatly https://t.co/TxIvSRLbBn — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) October 20, 2022

Very tough news to hear. Pete was one of the faces I always expected to see in any locker room for any team I covered. He was everywhere and he was one of the best pros and humans I’ve ever encountered. Prayers & condolences for his friends & loved ones. https://t.co/aUvgOBhfcx — Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorHD) October 20, 2022

Even the Pittsburgh Penguins took a moment to remember some of Diana's work over the years covering the team.

For decades, Pete Diana photographed some of the most iconic moments in Pittsburgh sports history.



Here's a few of our favorites through his lens. He will be dearly missed by his friends at the Pittsburgh Penguins.



Photo cred 📸: @peterdianapghpg pic.twitter.com/zN7MPG7HPs — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 20, 2022

Diana is survived his wife, Jan, and their two sons, Christopher and Nicholas.

A viewing will be held at Jobe Funeral Home in Monroeville on Monday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.