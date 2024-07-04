Longer happy hours could soon come to Pennsylvania bars and restaurants. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you think alcoholic beverages are too expensive when you order out?

A new bill passed by Pennsylvania's House and Senate looks to make it less expensive for you to go out for drinks. From happy hours to drink specials, this new law is aimed at helping bar and restaurant owners add to their profits while making it easier on the wallets of customers.

Pennsylvania tells bar and restaurant owners how often they can have happy hours and for how long. Happy hours are times when the consumer saves money and the business owners make more money because of more foot traffic.

Bar owners like Rich Cupka know that. He says the state has long had too many rules and regulations from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

"They have all these draconian laws from the 20s and 30s that are still on the books, and they're basically useless," he said.

That view is what Harrisburg is trying to change by loosening some of these rules. Here are four of the rules mostly likely to be approved once Governor Josh Shapiro signs them into law:

Extend the allowed amount of time for happy hours from 14 hours and week to 24 hours a week; allow for discounts on food and drink combination purchases; allow businesses to offer free drinks as part of self-sponsored events; and allow for bars and restaurants to more easily expand and offer outdoor seating without the strict "alcohol outside of the building walls" rules.

This bill won near-unanimous support in the Pennsylvania House and the Senate. The bill would take effect 60 days after it is signed by the governor. A spokesman for the governor says he is expected to sign it.