Report: Pittsburgh is one of the "loneliest cities in America"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new report found that Pittsburgh is one of the "loneliest cities in America."

According to data analyzed by Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburgh is in the Top 10 of "loneliest cities." The Steel City came in at No. 6, one spot behind Cleveland, Ohio and one spot ahead of Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to the data, Pittsburgh has 136,444 households, with 62,894 being one-person households. Pittsburgh is also the eighth-loneliest city for men, according to Chamber of Commerce. The data found that 31,447 men 18 years and older live alone. There are 126,400 men 18 years and up in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh is the 12th-loneliest city for women, with 31,447 of the 130,570 women 18 years and older living alone.

Nationwide, according to the data, more than 37 million Americans live alone.

"The number of people living alone has increased by nearly 5 million within the last decade. The pandemic also accelerated one-person households, with 2.4 million more people living alone today compared to pre-pandemic (2019)," the report said.

The "loneliest city" in America is Washington, D.C.

To determine the list, Chamber of Commerce examined more than 170 census-defined places with a population of 150,000 or more via the U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey. It also found the average year-over-year increase by analyzing 2021-2022 one-person household data, as data from 2020 was not available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its website, Chamber of Commerce is "the go-to digital resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs, providing the guidance they need to start and run successful businesses."