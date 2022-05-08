Watch CBS News
Local drug dealer returned to prison for domestic assault

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Homestead, PA man has been sent back to federal prison for violating his supervised release.

Jamar Lorenzo Harper, 41, has been sentenced in federal court to an additional 366 days for assaulting his former girlfriend. Harper previously served a 10-year federal prison sentence for his involvement in heroin trafficking.

On December 7, 2021, Harper entered the victim's home without permission and proceeded to injure her head and face, causing swelling, bleeding, cuts, and scratches. Harper also took possession of the victim's purse. The victim was later treaded by local EMS personnel.

No additional charges were pursued by the victim, which were originally filed by the Jeannette Police Department.

Harper later admitted to his wrongdoings, agreed to the imposed sentence from United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon, and apologized to the victim for "putting my hands" on her, court documents show.

Judge Bissoon also called for Harper to placed under the supervision of the United States Probation Office for six years after his release. In addition, Harper was ordered to pay $8,162.50 for the victim's medical bills.

First published on May 8, 2022 / 4:14 PM

