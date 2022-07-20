Live Nation issues traffic warning ahead of Morgan Wallen concert
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Live Nation is sending out a traffic warning for anyone headed to the Morgan Wallen concert on Thursday night.
The show at the Pavilion at Star Lake is sold out, with a crowd of more than 23,000 expected.
They're encouraging concertgoers to arrive early.
Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
