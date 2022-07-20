Watch CBS News
Live Nation issues traffic warning ahead of Morgan Wallen concert

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Live Nation is sending out a traffic warning for anyone headed to the Morgan Wallen concert on Thursday night. 

The show at the Pavilion at Star Lake is sold out, with a crowd of more than 23,000 expected. 

They're encouraging concertgoers to arrive early. 

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and doors will open at 5:30 p.m. 

First published on July 20, 2022 / 4:06 AM

