Live Nation's Concert Week offers $25 tickets. Here's what you need to know

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Live Nation's Concert Week sale starts on Wednesday. It promises concerts and events for only $25 -- but does it only cost that much?

Now in its 10th year, the Live Nation Concert Week is offering $25 tickets to more than 5,000 shows with dozens in our area. Some of the offers from May 8-14 include shows at Star Lake along with venues like the PPG Paints Arena and Roxian Theater.

"As with any shopping experience, you have to stay vigilant. Access your ticket information directly from Live Nation's Concert Week page," BBB public relations director Caitlin Driscoll said.

For the most part, the $25 cost is accurate. According to Live Nation, this price has the fees built in. What it does not include is the tax associated with the venue. Even around the Pittsburgh area, that will be different because of county tax rates.

The Better Business Bureau says when you do buy your tickets, make sure you are on the right site. Don't fall for traps of other sites or ads claiming to offer similar deals.

"Access to these tickets is also promoted as while tickets last," Driscoll told KDKA over Zoom.

As for the locations of the seats, that will vary. Live Nation said seats can range from lower level and floor seats to other parts of venues. The opportunity to purchase lower seats is all dependent on the venue. There are some presales for qualifying customers on May 7, but Live Nation didn't seem concerned that it will eat up all the available tickets for events.

If you do take advantage of the offer, it's always best to use your credit card.

"You're offered the most protection in the event that tickets aren't as promised, if there are any issues," Driscoll said.

Here are some of the shows you can expect to find tickets for $25.

Star Lake Pavilion

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Saturday, June 15

New Kids On The Block - Wednesday, June 19

Hootie & The Blowfish - Saturday, June 29

Third Eye Blind - Tuesday, July 9

Barbie The Movie: In Concert - Wednesday, July 10

Bret Michaels - Saturday, July 13

Sam Hunt - Saturday, July 20

Styx & Foreigner - Wednesday, July 31

Dan + Shay - Friday, August 2

Creed - Saturday, August 3

Jason Aldean - Saturday, August 10

Kidz Bop Live - Friday, August 16· Tedeschi Trucks Band - Saturday, August 17

Cage The Elephant - Thursday, August 29

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper - Tuesday, August 3

James Taylor - Saturday, September 7

Staind & Breaking - Tuesday, September 10

Outlaw Music Festival - Saturday, September 14

PPG Paints Arena

Dr. Jordan Peterson - Tuesday, May 7 ( only can buy in LN presale or Rakuten/T-Mobile on DOS)

NF - Wednesday, May 15

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire - Sunday, June 16

AJR - Tuesday, June 25

Roxian Theatre

Jim Norton - Friday, May 10

Thievery Corportation - Sunday, May 12

Dirty Honey - Tuesday, May 14

The Amity Afflication - Thursday, May 16 (show 1)

TK Kirkland - Saturday, May 18

Kamelot - Monday, May 20

Anime Night - Saturday, May 25

UpDating - Thursday, June 6

Cannons - Friday, June 7

The Taylor Party - Saturday, June 15

Paul Cauthen - Sunday, June 23

The Aquabats - Monday, July 8

The Volunteers - Wednesday, July 17

Mammoth WVH - Saturday, July 20

Comedy Bang! Bang! - Tuesday, July 30

The Gaslight Anthem - Saturday, August 24

Leprous - Sunday, September 8

Spoon - Wednesday, September 18

The Beaches - Monday, September 23

The Airborne Toxic Event - Wednesday, September 25

Briston Maroney - Friday, September 27

Lovett or Leave It - Friday, October 4

Marcus King - Monday, October 7

Hatebreed - Tuesday, October 8

Ricky Montgomery - Saturday, October 12

Punchline - Saturday, November 30