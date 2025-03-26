Linguine with Clam Sauce | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is back in the kitchen with Katie O'Malley to wrap up her March seafood series for Lent!

Linguine with Clam Sauce

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingreidents

1 pound linguine

Garlic Clam Sauce:

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup dry white wine

½ cup chicken broth or fish stock

3 tablespoons butter

½ pound fresh or frozen clam meat

½ cup diced tomatoes

Grated lemon zest of 2 lemons

½ cup finely chopped Italian parsley

Pinch Aleppo pepper flakes

Directions:

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the linguine for about 10 minutes or until al dente.

To make the sauce:

In a deep skillet, heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Sauté the garlic for about 30 seconds or until just softened and aromatic. Add the wine, broth or stock, and butter and bring to a boil. Add the clams, cover and cook until just cook through, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the tomatoes, lemon zest, parsley and red pepper flakes and stir to combine. Taste to adjust seasonings.

Drain the pasta, reserving a small amount of the pasta water. Add the pasta and a little of the pasta water to the sauce, tossing with tongs. Serving immediately in shallow pasta bowls.

Serves 4 to 6