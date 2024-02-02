Lime dust from construction site damages cars at Knoch High School

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Many students and staff at Knoch High School are looking for someone to clean their cars.

Recently, several dozen vehicles were covered with lime dust from a construction site at the school.

The damage might not look like much. But in actuality, it going to cost some car owners thousands of dollars in repairs.

"As soon as lime dust is introduced with water, it becomes an alkaline product," said Zach Davis of To The Limit Motorsportz in Saxonburg.

Or, as it's also known: acid.

"To fix that, you need to neutralize it," Davis said.

He owns To The Limit Motorsportz and has been busy since the lime release earlier this week.

"We've had a huge increase," Davis said. "We've started working a little overtime."

So, how is the issue fixed?

"On the minimum, we're going to see seven to eight steps," Davis said. "It's not an easy solution to fix."

Repair costs can range from $350 to more than $1,000.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Knoch School District, which said, "The construction company is aware of the issue and willing to do whatever it can to rectify the situation."

Teachers and students have received a letter on how to recoup costs related to cleaning up lime-related damage, but all receipts must be submitted no later than Feb. 23.