One of western Pennsylvania's longest-running traditions finds its new home in Latrobe

One of western Pennsylvania's longest-running community traditions, the Ligonier Country Market officially has a new home, but this time it's in Latrobe on Ligonier Street.

The attorney representing the market, Mark Sorice, said, "It was voted one of the top 10 in the nation because of the diversity and quality of the products exhibited by the vendors."

With flowers, food, and more, it's a staple for local residents and businesses. Sorice said, "The nice thing is all of these people come from the local area."

But now for one season at least, the Ligonier Country market's moving to Ligonier Street.

"I'm from Ligonier, I'm the Ligonier Bureau solicitor, so I hated to see the market leave where it's always been for the last 25 years," Sorice said. "The Ligonier Country Market improved the infrastructure they put in the waterline; they put in the electrical system."

For the last 25 years, it has been on property owned by the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. Earlier this year, the association did not renew the Ligonier Country Market's lease, and the Ligonier Valley Farmers Market will take its place.

So, why did the market have to move?

"Well, different vision," Sorice explained. "The Watershed wanted to downsize because they felt that the market was too large. If you ask any of the 125 vendors, all they want is to know, and let's get to work; they want a community that would embrace them. They found that."

While now in Latrobe, it's back at least, and it's close to the Ligonier Valley Community for its 20-week season.

"There was overwhelming support by some polls in Latrobe, where they had 75%, which is unheard of these days for the support for the market, so they realized what it could bring to their community," said Sorice.

Organizers expect on average 2,000-4,000 visitors each week, and it's sure to be a busy season preserving this cherished community tradition, in the nick of time.

"You've got a lot of committed people, both in regard to the market, operational staff, and the vendors themselves, and they'll make it happen," Sorice said.

Ligonier Country Market runs on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. until noon, May 23rd through September 26th.