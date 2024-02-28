Video shows dazzling lightning bolt flash across Pittsburgh skyline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lightning danced across the Pittsburgh skyline on Wednesday morning as a round of wet and severe weather hit the region.

Tower Cam caught a particularly large bolt of lightning flash across the sky around 8:30 a.m. A booming clap of thunder shook Downtown a short time afterward.

It's difficult to tell exactly where the lightning struck but it appeared to be somewhere in the Oakland neighborhood.

A lightning bolt lit up Downtown Pittsburgh on Feb. 28, 2024. (Photo: KDKA)

KDKA's John Shumway reached out to WQED to find out if it hit their tower, and to the University of Pittsburgh with concerns about the upper part of their campus. However, both said the big bolt didn't hit them.

Later in the day, a strong cold front came plowing through the tri-state area, bringing high, damaging winds with it.

Once the front passes, cold air will plunge temps from upper 50s to near 40 by mid to late afternoon and then down into the mid-20s by Thursday morning. Don't be surprised if you see some snow showers by Wednesday evening and late tonight. The Laurels and Ridges could see a dusting with even a minor accumulation in the highest elevations into West Virginia and Maryland.

We clear out Thursday and temps recover to near normal with highs near 40s. Friday starts yet another warmup with highs in the 50s and we're on up into the 60s and even close to 70 in some spots through the weekend and early next week. We'll stay fairly quiet with that next warmup, so with the severe weather behind us, March will be coming in like a lamb.