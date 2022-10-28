Light Up Night: Plans unveiled for this year's holiday festivities in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some plans have been unveiled for this year's Light Up Night festivities in downtown Pittsburgh!

The 61st Light Up Night will officially ring in the start of the holiday season in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says that moving the event to a Saturday last year turned out to be a very popular decision with many more people in attendance, with nearly 50% more people traveling more than 50 miles to attend.

The Rink at PPG Place grand opening



The UPMC Rink at PPG Place will open on November 18. It will be open daily through the holiday season.

Ice skaters at a rink at PPG Place in Pittsburgh in December 2014. Lori Kemp

That day, there will be a lighting event featured a performance by the East End Kids and a Tribute of Light ceremony in honor of those affected by cancer.

Peoples Gas Holiday Market

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Market Square will also kick things off on Friday night ahead of Light Up Night!

The Holiday Market will run 11am - 8pm (Mon-Thurs), 11am-9:30pm (Fri-Sat), 11am-6pm (Sun.) from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24 (excluding Thanksgiving Day).

Any shoppers who purchase a stocking stuffer will receive a buy-one, get-one admission to either the Andy Warhol Museum or the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

Light Up Night

Details about the full lineup and schedules of activities, festivities, and more will be announced next week.