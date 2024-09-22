Loose dog reported to have killed pets in Liberty Borough found and taken by animal control

Leaders in Pennsylvania borough warn of dog on the loose reportedly killing pets

LIBERTY BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - A pitbull that has been on the loose and allegedly killing pets in Liberty Borough has been found.

According to the Liberty Borough Police, Councilman Mike Maltos caught the dog on Sunday morning in his garage.

From there, animal control was able to take custody of the dog and take it to the Who Rescued Who animal shelter in McKeesport.

Animal control said that the dog has no tags and now they'll be checking the dog for a chip to see if they can identify the owner.

Earlier this week, the Liberty Borough Police was warning the community to be on the lookout for the dog after a resident told them the dog reportedly killed their family dog.

"One of our residents had come to the station with remains of their pet, a dog who unfortunately had met this dog in an open field and had been killed to the degree that it was it was pretty graphic," Chief Ralph Marsico said to KDKA earlier this week.

That incident took place on D Street and then just days later, another resident came forward and said their daughter's 6-month-old kitten was also killed.

Katie Klos said that her security cameras caught footage of the dog grabbing the kitten near the sidewalk.

"I was met with disturbing footage of a dog that has been loose in my neighborhood for a couple of days, attacking and taking away my kitten, my daughter's cat, and it's scary because they are having a hard time finding the dog," Klos said.

Chief Marsico said that charges are likely, but that will be on hold until they identify an owner.