Lexie Hames and the Seneca Valley softball eyeing a deep postseason run this year

The Seneca Valley girls' softball team has their eyes on a deep postseason run this year.

KDKA's Cassidy Wood met up with the team recently, who are led by ace pitcher and Clemson recruit Lexie Hames.

Seneca Valley is undefeated right now with hopes of winning it all this year.

The reigning WPIAL 6A champions made it all the way to the PIAA 6A Quarterfinals last spring with aspirations of gold this season.

"Ever since we made our run at states, there have been so many people in the community who come to watch these girls play," Lexie Hames said.

"Everywhere we go, we have people following us," head coach Marlesse Hames said. "We have a lot of people going to our games."

It helps to have a Clemson recruit on your team, which is where Lexie Hames will be playing in the fall.

"I mean, sometimes I have to pinch myself that that's really what has happened for her," Marlesse said. "I'm so excited and proud of her."

"It was very, very stressful, but a good kind of stress," Lexie said. "I wouldn't change it for the world."

When she started her recruitment process, Lexie had 43 calls and 30 scheduled visits.

"Went to Virginia, then Clemson," Lexie said. "And as soon as I stepped on campus, I knew that's where I needed to be."

Hames is now on the right track to accomplish the dream she's had since she was a kid -- playing in the Women's College World Series.

"That has been my biggest dream ever since I was little," Lexie said.

But first, she plans to help lead Seneca Valley to a historic run in the WPIAL and PIAA playoffs.