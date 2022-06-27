Report: Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson sign deals to box each other

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson are reportedly headed to the boxing ring.

ESPN reports that the former Steelers running back and Peterson have signed contracts for a heavyweight boxing exhibition on July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will be the first time both former All-Pro running backs step into the ring, but the fight won't be their pro boxing debuts since it's an exhibition.

Bell and Peterson, who are currently free agents, will fight on the undercard of Social Gloves 2, an event promoted by Austin McBroom, a Youtube star.

Bell was on the Steelers from 2013-17. He sat out the 2018 season before signing a contract with the Jets. He was released by the team in 2020. Bell played eight games last season with the Ravens and Buccaneers.

Peterson played in four games with the Titans and Seahawks last season.