Wellness center to replace Lenape Heights Golf Resort​ in Armstrong County

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County resort that abruptly closed in February is set to become a wellness center.

The Lenape Heights Golf Resort will become the Lenape Wellness Center later this summer in Manor Township.

Since closing in February, sending some weddings searching for new venues, the work has been done to get it ready to treat chronic psychological needs.

"They can live healthy and whole and feel well and be happy. All of those things that humans are meant to be," chief clinical officer Amy Rhoades said.

She said the hotel will be the rooms for the estimated 40 to 45 patients the facility can hold. The center will start with closer to 20 to 25 patients when it opens.

"We want this to feel like home away from home, so we want to provide all of that to them," Rhoades said.

This week, the center did interviews for the 40 to 50 staff positions.

"We are finding a lot of talented staff in the area, and that's where we prefer to get our staff," Rhoades told KDKA.

The location of the center works to allow patients various forms of therapy and get in touch with the outside. There are trails to hike and the golf course, which will be used for treatments.

Rhoades hopes to bring in people from the community to help with golf lessons. She feels bringing the community in can help break the stigma of mental health.

"If we include them on what we're doing and if they can see it in action, then there's less fear, less concern," Rhoades said.

Interested people can't quite register for a spot yet. Management hopes to have that soon.

The goal is to get everything up and ready over the next few weeks, hopefully by the end of the month.