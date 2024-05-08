Mario Lemieux Foundation presents AHN with $5 million gift to establish Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Wednesday, the Mario Lemieux Foundation announced a $5 million gift to Allegheny Health Network's Cardiovascular Institute to establish the Mario Lemieux Center for Heart Rhythm Care.

Representatives from the foundation as well as members of AHN's Cardiovascular Institute were on hand for the big announcement. The $5 million will be used to formally establish the center and strengthen AHN's cardiac electrophysiology program.

The former Penguins owner and Hockey Hall of Famer's foundation has now made two gifts to AHN's cardiac electrophysiology program.

"All of our major gifts have a personal connection, and we are thrilled to renew one that will further benefit those seeking treatment for a heart rhythm condition in western Pennsylvania," said Lemieux. "Our support ensures that Dr. Thosani and his team's remarkable contributions to the field continue to excel right here in Pittsburgh."

Lemieux retired for the second and final time in 2005 after he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, the most common heart rhythm disorder.

AFib is an irregular, often rapid heart rhythm that originates in the top chambers of the heart causing a reduced blood flow and increasing the risk of suffering a stroke. It often presents symptoms of heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and fatigue.

In 2019, the Mario Lemieux Foundation created the Mario Lemieux Innovation and Research Fund with AHN through a $1 million gift and it was the foundation's first support for an adult cardiovascular program in the Pittsburgh region.

"AHN's cardiovascular team is a global pioneer in the treatment of heart and vascular diseases, and we are extremely proud of the exceptional, life-saving capabilities they bring to our patients and members," said David Holmberg, president and CEO of Highmark Health. "It's a great privilege to support their work, and to do so alongside such a distinguished and instrumental community asset like the Mario Lemieux Foundation."