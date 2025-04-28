Construction on Lebanon Church Road will reduce traffic lanes through early August

Portion of Lebanon Church Road to operate with single lane of traffic due to construction work

From now until early August, if you're driving on Lebanon Church Road in West Mifflin and Pleasant Hills, know that a portion of the road will only have a single lane of traffic in each direction.

David Parks, who lives in West Mifflin, is frustrated by the inconvenience, which will cost him five to ten extra minutes.

"I have to pass my house to get to my house," Parks said. "Now I have to go around to Cloverleaf to come back up to by the airport."

He's also expecting more traffic on his road from other drivers cutting through.

"It's a pain, because it cut all the access off," Parks said.

Westbound lanes of Lebanon Church Road closing

The reason for all of this is that as of Monday, PennDOT is closing the westbound lanes on Lebanon Church Road between Ceco Drive and Route 51 for construction. It will narrow the roadway to a single lane each way.

PennDOT said this will allow crews to conduct waterline installation, improve drainage, and do concrete road work and driveway adjustments. They'll also work on traffic signal foundations and wall construction.

It's part of a $28 million project to improve Lebanon Church and Curry Hollow between Broughton Road in South Park and Ceco Drive in West Mifflin that is expected to be completed in summer 2027.

Resident Bernice Tang said that while it's inconvenient, the work is necessary.

"The middle dividers, if you've seen them before, it really needed [to be] replaced," Tang said. "It's for future improvement, so we'll bear it for the next couple of years."