Watch Live: Leaders announce $11.3M grant for Hill District infrastructure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Officials are expected to announce a multi-million-dollar grant to fund infrastructure in the Hill District on Thursday.

Congressman Mike Doyle, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. at the Ammon Community Recreation Center.

The Department of Transportation said the city will get $11.3 million to fund projects that will "revitalize" the Hill District. Improvements include the reconstruction of intersections, street corridors and city steps.

