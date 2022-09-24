Lawyer says Pine Richland School District has 'very limited' ability to discipline student over homecoming sign

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) - There's now more legal wrangling over a racist homecoming sign shared on social media by a Pine Richland student.

RELATED: Pine-Richland School District taking 'appropriate next steps' after student's 'racist' Homecoming message

A Pennsylvania School Boards Association lawyer said the school district has a very limited ability to discipline the student for off-campus behavior due to First Amendment protections.

There are exceptions; including serious threats or conduct that causes a significant disruption.

After the photo was shared, the district said it was taking appropriate steps but did not say what those steps were.