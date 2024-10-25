Butler Street Derby opens in place of the once-beloved Hambone's in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new nightlife spot is opening in Lawrenceville Friday night, after taking over a beloved local bar that closed four years ago. The old Hambone's is now Butler Street Derby, a destination for dining, socializing, and entertainment.

Corey Deasy showed off what's changed at 42nd and Butler.

"We took the brick wall out from the first floor all the way up to the roof," Deasy said.

Hambone's closed in 2020, early in the pandemic, after 35 years in business, shortly after the owner passed away.

On Halloween in 2022, Deasy and his four other partners bought the space in the heart of Lawrenceville.

"It was a little bit dilapidated, and we thought we could breathe new life into this venue," Deasy said.

Deasy said they knocked down part of the building, including some apartments, and added a large outdoor patio with a full-service bar.

"It's been two years in the making. It's been a labor of love, that's for sure," Deasy said.

The patio will be open possibly for a week or two before it closes for the winter, but Deasy said folks will have plenty of other opportunities to have a good time all year long.

They have a dance floor and are going to have live music, DJ sets, and party brunches on the weekends with bottomless mimosas. They also plan to honor Hambone's legacy as well, with comedy shows and game nights.

Deasy describes the food as casual American fare and said they'll be able to welcome more than 500 people at a time.

"It's really a privilege to be a part of this," Deasy said.

Deasy has spent a lot of time in Lawrenceville over the years. His grandparents were born and raised here, and he hopes they can bring something unique to the vibrant neighborhood.

"We are really excited to unveil this and show it off to the community, and can't wait to bring people in," Deasy said.

The Derby is now open seven days a week. 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Eventually, they plan to expand hours for lunch on the weekdays.