Lawrenceville Art Crawl happening today

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you don't go to the pool, check out some art and live music, at the Lawrenceville Art Crawl.

The free event kicked off at 2 PM and runs until 9 this evening. More than 45 local businesses will be hosting artists, vendors, and live performers along Butler Street between 35th and 56th.

There's also an adults-only after-party at Redfishbowl Studios.

Tickets are only $10.

