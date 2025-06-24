Lawrence County vocal coach accused of sending sexually explicit messages to teen student

A vocal coach from Lawrence County is facing multiple charges after police said he sent a 15-year-old sexually explicit messages almost daily.

Court paperwork shows Justin Bryan was charged last week with unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors after a 15-year-old girl told police that her private vocal coach, 39-year-old Justin Bryan of New Wilmington, said inappropriate things to her on Snapchat and in person.

State police in New Castle said their investigation into Bryan began after getting a ChildLine tip from the victim.

The victim told police that she started taking private vocal lessons at Bryan's home in 2019. In the summer of 2022, the victim said Bryan began making sexually explicit comments to her.

She told police that Bryan messaged her on Snapchat continuously and "she described it as getting weird as though they were in a relationship," police paperwork said. Police said the victim told investigators that she received detailed sexually explicit messages almost daily.

Police said the victim also reported that Bryan made inappropriate and suggestive comments to her in person.

The victim told police that, at Bryan's request, she sent him a nude photo of herself. She said she told Bryan that "she was being groomed and wanted out of it," the criminal complaint said. Police said the victim stopped voice lessons around July 2022 because of the unwanted sexual advances.

Court paperwork shows Bryan is in the Lawrence County Jail, unable to post his $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.