Annual ceremony for the fallen held at Law Enforcement Officers Memorial of Allegheny County

Community members gathered with members of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office on Saturday for the annual remembrance service for fallen law enforcement officials.

The service included a roll call of the names of fallen officers to honor those who put their lives on the line to protect the Pittsburgh region.

"It's important to remember when we leave the house in the morning, I was a police officer for 35 years, so when we leave the house in the morning, there is no guarantee we're coming home," said Donna Best, president of the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial of Allegheny County.

Family members of the fallen also told KDKA-TV that they are grateful for the event each year, remembering their loved ones who gave everything they had for their job.