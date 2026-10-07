Laurel Highlands ranked among best fall foliage destinations in the country

Some of the best fall foliage in the country is just an hour's drive from Pittsburgh, according to a new ranking.

The Laurel Highlands took the sixth spot on USA Today's Best Destination for Fall Colors list. It's the fifth time the region has made the list.

"Autumn colors peak in this region of the Allegheny Mountains around mid-October, making for a stunning show," USA Today wrote. "The plethora of hiking and biking trails, including a portion of the Great Allegheny Passage, mean it's easy to explore the highlands during the height of the season. Several fall festivals add to the welcoming vibes in this region each October."

"Fantastic autumn show" expected this season

While leaves are just starting to change across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says rain at the end of summer helped prime canopies for "a fantastic autumn show."

Now that the nights are getting colder, the color change should accelerate, with the higher elevations of the Laurel Highlands showing peak color about two weeks earlier than the surrounding lowlands, the DCNR says.

Laurel Highlands (Photo: GO Laurel Highlands)

Other top leaf-peeping destinations nearby

If you don't mind a little extra drive or you're looking for a weekend trip, two spots in Ohio also made the list.

In the fourth spot, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which is a little less than a 2-hour drive from Pittsburgh, offers 33,000 acres of vibrant fall colors. The best time to visit is in late October.

Hocking Hills is about a 3 1/2-hour drive from the city, but it came in at No. 2 on the list, behind only Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The area is known for its rocky outcroppings, sweeping views and fall festivals.

To make the ranking, an expert panel made nominations and readers voted for their favorite spots.