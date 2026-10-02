How the foliage season impacts tourism in Westmoreland County

Fall is officially here, and around our region, the leaves are already starting to turn.

When driving along Route 30 toward Ligonier and stopping along the Loyalhanna Creek, the first hints of fall color are visible. And while the brilliant reds, oranges and yellows of the region's trees are still a few weeks away from reaching their peak, another big part of the season is just about here: fall fun.

Anne Nemanic, the executive director of Laurel Highlands' tourism, said this is one of the busiest and most exciting times of the year for the region.

"The winds of change have taken place. We've rolled into October. It is a time where festivals, pumpkins, corn mazes and getaways all come together for a perfect weekend getaway or a long itinerary," Nemanic said.

Nemanic also said things will really kick into high gear next week with the three-day Fort Ligonier Days festival, which draws more than 100,000 people to the area. All those visitors mean more than just crowded streets. It means more dollars flowing into local businesses.

Beverly Ravida owns Scentsational Ideas Candles and Gifts on Ligonier's Main Street. She said October isn't just a busy month for her business. It can make or break the year.

"There's definitely an uptick at this time," said Ravida. "It is nice to see all the people coming in. The people coming for the fall foliage festivals with Seven Springs not so far away and Fort Ligonier Days. There are so many good things happening around, even traveling to Bedford and whatnot. A lot of people always stop right here in Ligonier."

If you want to see the fall colors and experience all that autumn has to offer, now is the time to start planning those day trips and weekend getaways.