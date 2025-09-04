Map shows how vibrant western Pennsylvania's fall foliage will be this year

Meteorological fall is here, and it won't be long before splashes of red, yellow and orange start popping up on western Pennsylvania's trees.

But the Pittsburgh region's fall foliage may be a little lacking this year, according to meteorologists at AccuWeather.

How vibrant will fall foliage be in Pittsburgh?

Some areas across the United States, like New England, could see vibrant displays. But AccuWeather says average or even "lackluster" colors are expected across most of the Appalachians this year.

According to AccuWeather's map, the southwesternmost corner of Pennsylvania will see dull colors, and the rest of the state will see typical shades.

(Photo: AccuWeather)

"You can blame heavy rainfall and flooding this spring and summer for dull colors in the Appalachians and the Smoky Mountains. Insect and fungus damage can occur across southwest Pennsylvania, western Maryland and Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, extending to Mississippi and Alabama from heavy rain. This can lead to duller colors and early droppage of leaves," AccuWeather long-range expert Paul Pastelok explained in an article.

Three factors help create vibrant fall foliage: a healthy growing season, cool nights and sunny days in the early fall, and minimal disruption from threats like drought, wind, torrential rain, insects or an early frost.

When will fall foliage peak in western Pennsylvania?

Weather conditions leading up to fall play a big part in how colorful the displays become and when leaves peak. Some trees are already changing across the Pittsburgh area because they're stressed by the recent heat and dry conditions.

"I do think that there could be times where we see the fall foliage bright, but it may be a short window in some places because of weather factors," Pastelok said.

AccuWeather says fall foliage will peak in mid-October across western Pennsylvania and much of the Appalachians.

(Photo: AccuWeather)