2 men charged in armed robbery at Latrobe home

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men are facing charges after police said they broke into an apartment in Latrobe and attacked the people inside with pepper spray and a machete knife.

Latrobe police said they were called to an armed robbery in progress on Chestnut Street on Tuesday night. When they arrived, police said they saw Codi and Mark Barger exit the side door of the building and run while officers yelled at them to stop. Both of them were eventually taken into custody.

The victims told police they were in their living room when the Bargers came in and one of them used pepper spray.

Police said both the victims escaped by running to the bathroom, where Codi allegedly pulled out a machete knife and tried to hit one of the victims in the head, cutting him in the hand as he tried to defend himself.

Police said the man pushed Codi Barger out of the bathroom and shut the door, and both Bargers allegedly said they'd shoot the victims if they didn't open the door, though officers didn't find a gun.

Investigators said they learned Julie Achhammer gave the Bargers a ride knowing they were going to commit a robbery and that Codi Barger used her pepper spray.

Both Codi and Mark Barger are facing a slew of charges, including robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Achhammer was charged with criminal conspiracy. All three are in the Westmoreland County Prison.