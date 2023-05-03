Mayor Ed Gainey introduces Larry Scirotto as nominee to become new Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has announced his nominee to be the next Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Nearly one year after Scott Schubert announced his retirement from the position, Mayor Gainey has nominated Larry Scirotto, who was a career police officer in Pittsburgh, rising through the rank to become assistant chief. Along the way, he served as the Zone 3 commander on the South Side.

"It's good to be home," Scirotto at a press conference on Wednesday morning. "There's no place like home, and there's no place like Pittsburgh."

Mayor Ed Gainey has introduced Larry Scirotto as his nominee to be the next Chief of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Courtesy: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

After retiring from Pittsburgh, Scirotto was named chief of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2021, but his tenure was brief. He was fired after being accused of reverse discrimination and promoting minority officers above white male officers.

Scirotto said he promoted officers on merit and just last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against Fort Lauderdale for defamation and wrongful termination. It's unclear what impact that lawsuit will have on his ability to be chief of Pittsburgh.

Scirotto was one of three finalists selected by a nationwide search firm. The other finalists were former Pittsburgh Commander and now Frederick Maryland Police Chief Jason Lando and Ryan Lee, the former chief of Boise, Idaho, to whom the Gainey administration initially offered the job.

KDKA sources say the offer was withdrawn after Pittsburgh City Council members expressed reservations about Lee and his dismissal in Boise after about a dozen officers filed complaints against him.

Scirotto must receive approval from City Council before he can officially be named chief.