Larry Fitzgerald named modern-era finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Former Arizona Cardinals and University of Pittsburgh wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was named one of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Fitzgerald is in his first year of eligibility for enshrinement. The next round of voting will reduce the field from 15 finalists to seven, with up to five players ultimately earning induction.

Fitzgerald's many NFL accolades include 11 Pro Bowl appearances, three Associated Press First Team All-Pro honors, and he finished his career with 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards, both totals ranking second all-time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald also recorded 121 touchdown receptions.

Before putting on a helmet in Arizona, Fitzgerald became an accomplished collegiate receiver at the University of Pittsburgh from 2002 to 2003. He was named a unanimous All-American and the 2003 Biletnikoff Award winner. During his time at Pitt, Fitzgerald hauled in 161 receptions for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The group of 15 modern-era finalists includes several first-year eligible players, including quarterbacks Drew Brees and Eli Manning, running back Frank Gore, and tight end Jason Witten.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026 will be announced Feb. 5 during the NFL Honors show as part of Super Bowl week in San Francisco.