Squirrel Hill Tunnel lane closure causing traffic headaches for drivers

Cars and trucks packed the Parkway East outbound Tuesday morning, creating some headaches for folks during the peak rush hours as they returned to work after the long Memorial Day weekend. Be prepared, it could stay that way for a while.

It's the result of closing one lane coming out of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, causing a backup to the Liberty Bridge.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews closed the eastbound, outbound right-hand lane and shoulder from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale Interchange at Exit 77.

PennDOT Assistant District 11 Executive for Construction Doug Thompson said they'll continue to do so through Friday and again during the work week next week as they construct a retaining wall on the parkway outside of the tunnel, near the site of the new Commercial Street bridge.

"We would anticipate that, and you know, we do apologize for those inconveniences," Thompson said.

Then, there will be a break from June 9 to 16 for the U.S. Open in Oakmont.

"We won't have any restrictions on the Parkway East during that time period due to the traffic impacts, the additional traffic we're anticipating to, you know, come into the area during the U.S. Open," Thompson said.

However, they'll be back in place when the tournament ends, and Thompson encourages drivers to try to find different routes out of town. Once they do, he expects your commute to be a little smoother.

"Anytime we have new restrictions out there, anytime we start a project or start new lane restrictions, you know, it does take a few days for people to find alternate routes, you know, it's always worse the first few days," Thompson said.

Patience will be key. More lane restrictions and closures on the Parkway are expected until the project's estimated completion in the summer of 2027.