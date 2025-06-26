Lakers select Adou Thiero in second round of 2025 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Adou Thiero with the sixth pick of the second round in the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Thiero was drafted No. 36 overall by the Lakers after a reported trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to secure the second-round selection. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Lakers received the pick after sending pick No. 45 and cash to Minnesota.

Here's everything to know about the Lakers' new rookie forward.

Who is Adou Thiero, the Lakers' second-round pick?

Thiero declared for the draft after a strong junior season with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game over 27 games during the 2024-25 season. He started 26 games for the Razorbacks, averaging 27.5 minutes per game under coach John Calipari. He missed multiple games due to an injury.

Before attending Arkansas, Thiero played for Calipari at Kentucky for two seasons. He started 19 games as a sophomore for the Wildcats, averaging 21.4 minutes per game.

Before heading to college, Thiero was a prep star in western Pennsylvania. While at Quaker Valley High School in Allegheny County, he helped lead his team to the 2022 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championship game and scored more than 1,600 points in his high school career.

Adou Thiero's NBA Combine numbers

Thiero measured in just over 6-foot-6 barefoot, weighing 218.4 pounds. He has a 7-foot wingspan and nearly an 8-foot-9 standing reach.

CBS Sports' David Cobb said Thiero is "an extremely athletic wing with a ton of defensive upside."

"The big knock on Thiero — and the reason he wasn't picked in the first round — is because he was unable to demonstrate a consistent outside shot during his time in college basketball," Cobb added.