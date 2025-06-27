Vandals cause "substantial" damage to Butler County golf course greens

Suspected vandals could face felony charges after causing significant damage to the Lake Arthur Golf Club in Butler County.

"Somebody poured some type of substance onto several greens that caused a substantial amount of damage," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bertha Cazy.

The brown dead spots on the putting surface stick out like a sore thumb.

"We're thinking it has something to do with some type of vinegar substance, something acidic that would cause damage to the greens," Cazy said.

(Photo: KDKA)

Investigators said five of the course holes were damaged and fixing them won't be cheap.

"No, this is going to be up into the several thousands for them to repair," Cazy said.

Course owners declined to comment on the situation, and the links were open on Friday. Meanwhile, investigators are looking for those responsible.

"It could be kids or a disgruntled customer, we're really not sure, we don't really have any suspects at this time," Cazy said.

"So we are asking for the public's help, if anyone knows anything or heard anyone talking about doing that damage, please let us know," Cazy said.

Once apprehended, Cazy said those who defaced the greens could face a lot more than a slap on the wrist.

"Depending on how much money it's going to cost to repair that, and it's going to be in the several thousands, which would be at least a third-degree felony," Cazy said.