Lainey Wilson marries Devlin "Duck" Hodges in lavish Tennessee wedding

Country music star Lainey Wilson and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges tied the knot in a lavish Tennessee wedding over the weekend.

(L-R) Duck Hodges and Lainey Wilson attend the Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool SXSW Premiere on March 17, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo Creidt: Robin Marchant)

Wilson and Hodges announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on Thursday, sharing 20 photos of the whimsical ceremony with a short-and-sweet caption: "we're hitched!"

The two were wed at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee, on Sunday, according to Vogue. The 160-acre wedding venue, which includes the legendary Ruskin Cave, was founded in 1986 and sits along the waters of Yellow Creek, according to its website.

Vogue reported that Wilson, 33, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress that featured Japanese cherry blossoms around the neckline and the rest of the dress, while Hodges, 30, wore a bespoke suit by D. Lacquaniti, a cowboy hat by Charlie 1 Horse and custom boots by Golden West Boots.

Wilson, who has appeared on the hit show "Yellowstone," also reportedly carried a wildflower bouquet for the ceremony, which Vogue reported took place "on a cobblestone ledge at the foot of a waterfall."

"You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze," Wilson told Vogue. "I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar."

Among the celebrity guests at the wedding were Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert.

Wilson and Hodges, who got engaged in February 2025, made their debut as a couple at the 2023 ACM Awards. Before that, the two sparked romance rumors when Wilson, while in Pittsburgh on Luke Combs' world tour, wore a Hodges jersey. In an interview, Wilson said they waited about two and a half years before going public.

In an interview with "CBS Mornings" in May 2025, Wilson called Hodges one of her "biggest cheerleaders."

"He high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out," Wilson said. "He played professional football, and he knows what it's like to work your entire life for something. And so he gets it. So I had to kiss a bunch of frogs, but I finally found me a duck."

Hodges became a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh during the 2019 season, when he saw the field after injuries to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. With his quirky nickname, Hodges inspired memes and plenty of t-shirts. The Steelers released Hodges in 2020, and he never stepped on an NFL field again. He announced his retirement in 2022.