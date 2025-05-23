Lainey Wilson talks impostor syndrome, new single "Somewhere Over Laredo" and finding her "Duck"

Country music star Lainey Wilson has had a whirlwind year. She is fresh off winning four 2025 ACM Awards, including Entertainer of the Year, has just released her new single "Somewhere Over Laredo," and is recently engaged to former NFL player Duck Hodges.

Despite all of this and her success, she told "CBS Mornings" she still has impostor syndrome.

"At the end of the day, I think everybody is human, and I've absolutely dealt with it," she said. "You know what I've realized over the past year, especially, is that if you're given a gift and you have worked toward receiving that gift, it's important to accept it with an open heart and open mind."

The artist praised her fiancée, Hodges, calling him one of her "biggest cheerleaders."

"He's the kind of dude that just, he high-fives me on the way in the door and on the way out. He played professional football, and he knows what it's like to work your entire life for something. And so he gets it," Wilson said. "So I had to kiss a bunch of frogs, but I finally found me a duck."

Wilson is also venturing into acting, following her appearance on "Yellowstone." She said she never expected to pursue acting but welcomed the creative challenge.

"I never in a million years thought I'd be doing movies or acting of any sort. I signed up to write songs and sing country music," Wilson said. "But I feel like there's been so many opportunities that have popped up that I'm like, gosh, I'd be crazy not to take this opportunity."

The singer's upcoming North American tour will feature arena and amphitheater performances, a significant step up from her earlier days playing in bars.

"It's really wild to watch the crowds get bigger. I feel like, you know, as they do, my team also gets bigger," Wilson said.

Why "Somewhere Over Laredo" is her most personal song yet

Wilson said the inspiration for her latest song came during her frequent travels.

"I spend a lot of my time, 30,000 feet in the air, flying to the next show, the next town. And you know, when you're staring out the window, you get to just spend a little bit of time with yourself and reminisce and dream, talk to God, all of those things," Wilson said.

The singer said the song allowed her to "step back into a pair of shoes that I wore a long time ago" and called it one of her favorite songs that she has have ever written.

Wilson will perform "Somewhere Over Laredo" live for the first time at the American Music Awards on Monday on CBS and streaming on Paramount+