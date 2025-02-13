Lainey Wilson engaged to former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Devlin "Duck" Hodges

Country music star Lainey Wilson is engaged to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Wilson posted photos of the engagement to Instagram, captioning them "4x4xU forever," a reference to one of the songs off her newest album "Whirlwind."

The couple made their debut as a couple at the 2023 ACM Awards. The two sparked rumors shortly before that after Wilson, while in Pittsburgh on Luke Combs' world tour, wore a Hodges jersey. In an interview, Wilson said they had been dating long before that, waiting about two and a half years before going public.

"Duck" was briefly a fan favorite in 2019 when Ben Roethlisberger was injured. Hodges took over for a struggling Mason Rudolph, and Steelers fans rallied behind him. With his quirky nickname, Hodges inspired memes and plenty of Strip District t-shirts during his time in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers released Hodges in 2020 and he was later signed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. He went on to play for the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League until his retirement in 2022.

Wilson was last in Pittsburgh for her Country's Cool Again Tour last fall. She recently announced her Whirlwind Tour, but a stop in Pittsburgh isn't on the schedule. "Whirlwind" was nominated for best country album at the 2025 Grammys, where she joined Jacob Collier for a tribute to the late Quincy Jones.