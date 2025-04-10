Penguins President and General Manager Kyle Dubas named GM for Team Canada

The Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Kyle Dubas, will once again be overseeing an international roster.

Hockey Canada announced on Thursday afternoon that Dubas has been named general manager for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships.

This will be the second time this year that Dubas is serving as a manager for Team Canada; he was an associate general manager for the 4 Nations Face-Off champions. It will also be his second consecutive year serving as a manager for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships, as he was an associate general manager in 2024.

Joining Dubas's staff will be former Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who will be the player relations advisor, and Scott Salmond who will be the senior vice president of high performance and hockey operations.

Along with Dubas, Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza will be part of the selection committee picking the team.

St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong, also the executive director of Canada's National Men's Hockey Team, selected Dubas to run the 2025 IIHF World Championship team.

"Kyle is an excellent general manager, and his recent experience at the 4 Nations Face-Off and last year's Men's Worlds will be beneficial in building and leading Canada's National Men's Team as it looks to reclaim gold at the IIHF World Championship," Armstrong said. "Kyle has great relationships with players and staff throughout the NHL, and as a member of the management group for the 2026 Olympics, we are confident he is the best person to lead Team Canada in Stockholm and Herning this May while leaning on the expertise of Dennis [Bonvie], Gregory [Campbell], Andrew [Cogliano], and Jason."

The 2025 IIHF World Championships will be held from May 9-25 in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark.