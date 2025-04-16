Watch CBS News
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang undergoes successful surgery to close a hole in his heart

The Penguins have announced that defenseman and alternate captain Kris Letang has undergone successful surgery. 

According to the team, Letang had surgery to close a patent foramen ovale, also known as a PFO, a small hole in the heart, and the surgery was performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by Dr. Conrad Smith. 

Letang's recovery time is expected to be four-to-six weeks. 

The Penguins' defenseman has suffered two strokes in his career, most recently in 2022. The team has said that the small hole in the heart was the cause of both strokes and that medical experts have said that while in most people, that hole closes on its own after birth, for Letang, the small hole in the wall of his heart never closed. 

When Letang had his second stroke in 2022, he said he was not feeling any lingering effects from the stroke and returned 12 days later

This season, Letang has played 74 games and has recorded nine goals, 21 assists, and 30 points. 

He will not play on Thursday night when the Penguins conclude the 2024-25 season against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. 

For the third consecutive year, the Penguins will not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

