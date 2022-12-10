Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang available to play Saturday after recovering from 2nd stroke

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kris Letang has amazed the Pittsburgh Penguins faithful since his debut and continues to do so now. 

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that Letang skated on Saturday morning and is available to play tonight against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. Sullivan said Letang is a "game-time decision." 

Letang has missed the last five games after suffering his second stroke.

On Nov. 30, the Penguins announced Letang suffered his second stroke and that he would be out indefinitely. Following that was an outpouring of support from the Penguins' community, wishing the defenseman a speedy recovery. 

So far this season, Letang has compiled 12 points in 21 games, which is a slow start for the Penguins' great. Prior to his absence, the Penguins were climbing up the Metropolitan Division, winning four straight near the end of November. 

