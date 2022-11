Kretzler's Tavern closing at end of the year

Kretzler's Tavern closing at end of the year

Kretzler's Tavern closing at end of the year

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A popular family restaurant in Ross Township is shutting its doors.

After 71 years, Kretzler's Tavern is set to close on December 31.

The business thanked its customers over the years as well as the many votes it received for best fish sandwich.

It’s with mixed emotions that we tell you after 71 years Kretzlers Tavern will be closing its doors. We would like to... Posted by Kretzler's Tavern on Thursday, November 3, 2022

Another popular business, Mike and Tony's Gyros, will open in its place.