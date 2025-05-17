Kraft Heinz, Uber Eats team up for program designed to show consumers which restaurants serve Heinz products

Kraft Heinz and Uber Eats have announced a collaboration and the introduction of Heinz Verified, a new program that allows consumers to find restaurants that serve Heinz products.

In addition to Pittsburgh, consumers can find Heinz Verified restaurants on the Uber Eats app in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and Miami.

"By introducing Heinz Verified, we want to help restaurants succeed so communities can thrive – delivering quality and value for both restaurants and individuals through meaningful, best-in-class products and experiences," said Peter Hall, President of Elevation, North America at Kraft Heinz. "Our ambition is to help restaurant operators excel while also providing elevated dining experiences for people wherever they eat away from home."

"This exciting new partnership with Heinz spotlights restaurants on the Uber Eats platform across the country serving the products people know and crave," said Alex DiValerio, Head of Restaurant Operations, North America at Uber. "This collaboration makes it easier than ever for consumers to discover local favorites featuring Heinz products – and helps drive even more value to our restaurant partners."

The program aims to support local restaurant operators while further elevating the dining experience for customers, an accompanying press release said.