Kraft Heinz signs sponsorship agreement to keep ketchup at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers fans won't see the giant ketchup bottles on the scoreboard at Sunday's home opener, but Kraft Heinz has plans for a comeback.

Kraft Heinz officially announced Friday that it signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with the Pittsburgh Steelers after it decided in July not to extend its naming rights deal, turning Heinz Field into Acrisure Stadium.

The company didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal but said it will stay a "significant, long-term partner" and serve as an official sponsor.

Kraft Heinz said one of the iconic ketchup bottles will make a comeback for photo ops, and digital ketchup bottles will still pour ketchup onto the scoreboard whenever the Steelers enter the red zone.

While Heinz Field is no more and the iconic ketchup bottles are gone, Kraft Heinz said one of them will make a comeback at Acrisure Stadium for a photo op. (Photo: Kraft Heinz)

The new additions are expected to be in place by the end of the 2022 season, pending approval from the Sports and Exhibition Authority, Kraft Heinz said.