Know The Score: October 21, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Abraham Lincoln 44, Philadelphia Central 6

Aliquippa 61, Chartiers Valley 13

Ambridge 42, New Castle 20

Annville-Cleona 42, Schuylkill Valley 10

Apollo-Ridge 43, Serra Catholic 36, OT

Archbishop Ryan 29, Cardinal O'Hara 6

Armstrong 56, Highlands 35

Athens 17, Central Columbia 10

Avonworth 48, Seton-LaSalle 7

Bald Eagle Area 35, Wellsboro 7

Beaver Area 48, Quaker Valley 9

Beaver Falls 28, Freedom Area 8

Bedford 60, Greater Johnstown 8

Belle Vernon 48, Southmoreland 0

Bellwood-Antis 41, West Branch 35

Bethel Park 28, South Fayette 9

Bethlehem Freedom 24, Bethlehem Catholic 13

Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Bishop McCort 3

Blue Mountain 21, Bangor 20

Bonner-Prendergast 28, Conwell Egan 0

Brentwood 34, Charleroi 14

Burgettstown 45, Avella 14

Burrell 30, Derry 8

California 43, Bethlehem Center 14

Cambria Heights 47, West Shamokin 21

Cambridge Springs 32, Mercer 22

Canon-McMillan 26, Peters Township 7

Carlisle 24, Altoona 14

Carmichaels 46, Bentworth 14

Cedar Cliff 42, Red Land 0

Central Bucks East 22, Neshaminy 7

Central Bucks South 27, Central Bucks West 14

Central Cambria 42, Somerset 8

Central Dauphin East 35, Central Dauphin 0

Central Valley 55, West Allegheny 7

Cheltenham 42, William Tennent 0

Clairton 49, Frazier 7

Clarion Area 48, St. Marys 27

Clearfield 21, Central Mountain 6

Coatesville 14, Downingtown East 10

Cocalico 31, Berks Catholic 10

Conneaut Area 14, Franklin 10

Conneaut, Ohio 13, Harbor Creek 6

Cornell 40, Chartiers-Houston 7

Council Rock North 48, Hatboro-Horsham 20

Dallastown Area 60, Spring Grove 40

Danville 65, Bellefonte 0

Delaware Valley 28, Scranton 14

Delone 51, Hanover 31

Donegal 20, ELCO 19

Downingtown West 56, Bishop Shanahan 20

Dubois 42, Moniteau 0

Dunmore 27, Honesdale 24

East Allegheny 31, Knoch 21

Eisenhower 48, Iroquois 6

Elizabeth Forward 62, Greensburg Salem 13

Emmaus 42, Easton 21

Episcopal Academy 48, Penn Charter 7

Erie Cathedral Prep 44, Erie 0

Exeter 38, Conestoga Valley 10

Father Judge 28, Archbishop Wood 21

Fort Cherry 42, Carlynton 14

Franklin Regional 34, North Hills 14

Garden Spot 66, Elizabethtown 21

Gateway 42, Norwin 10

Glendale 27, Claysburg-Kimmel 12

Grove City 35, Wilmington 6

Hamburg 48, Northern Lebanon 27

Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 54, Mifflin County 6

Haverford 30, Penncrest 28

Hazleton Area 28, Williamsport 14

Hempfield 24, Cedar Crest 0

High School of the Future 44, Fels 0

Interboro 41, Avon Grove 16

Jeannette 35, Springdale 7

Jersey Shore 23, Canton 0

Juniata 14, Line Mountain 10

Kane Area 26, Smethport 12

Kennett 35, Sun Valley 7

Keystone Oaks 35, Washington 21

Kiski Area 50, Fox Chapel 13

Kutztown 19, Columbia 13

Lakeland 35, Western Wayne 28

Lampeter-Strasburg 51, Conrad Weiser 17

Lancaster Catholic 33, Pequea Valley 0

Leechburg 42, Shenango 35

Lehighton 24, Saucon Valley 7

Lewisburg 21, Bloomsburg 16

Ligonier Valley 42, Imani Christian Academy 7

Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7

Loyalsock 36, Troy 35

Mahanoy Area 34, Pottsville Nativity 0

Manheim Central 69, Governor Mifflin 21

Manheim Township 35, Penn Manor 13

Mapletown 26, Monessen 18

Maplewood 22, Cochranton 18

McGuffey 28, South Park 6

McKeesport 54, Greater Latrobe 14

Meadville 76, Warren 7

Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle Antrim 14

Mercyhurst Prep 44, Union City 0

Mifflinburg 35, Warrior Run 7

Milton 50, Cowanesque Valley 6

Milton Hershey 29, Palmyra 16

Mount Carmel 42, Shikellamy 20

Mount Lebanon 41, Baldwin 0

Mount Pleasant 42, South Allegheny 0

Mount Union 43, Curwensville 34

Muncy 48, Northwest Area 21

Nazareth Area 35, Whitehall 7

Neshannock 40, Ellwood City 21

Newport 14, Halifax 7

North Penn 42, Pennridge 6

North Pocono 26, Abington Heights 7

North Schuylkill 35, Salisbury 7

Northampton 48, Allentown Dieruff 16

Northern Lehigh 14, Jim Thorpe 13

Northern York 24, Gettysburg 23

Notre Dame-Green Pond 48, Pine Grove 14

Oil City 30, Titusville 14

Old Forge 17, Riverside 14

Palisades 20, Catasauqua 17, OT

Palmerton 36, Tamaqua 20

Palumbo 24, Edison 0

Parkland 56, Bethlehem Liberty 19

Penn Cambria 49, Forest Hills 34

Penn Hills 37, Shaler 7

Penns Valley 56, Midd-West 0

Pennsbury 35, Abington 0

Perkiomen Valley 41, Boyertown 7

Philadelphia George Washington 43, Roxborough 0

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 31, La Salle 14

Philipsburg-Osceola 64, Montgomery 7

Pine-Richland 35, Woodland Hills 21

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 28, Seneca Valley 25

Pittsburgh North Catholic 41, Indiana 0

Pleasant Valley 26, Pocono Mountain West 14

Plum 34, Hempfield Area 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Wissahickon 6

Port Allegany 20, Keystone 10

Portage Area 27, Northern Cambria 21

Pottsgrove 40, Upper Perkiomen 21

Purchase Line 14, Homer-Center 12

Quakertown 35, Harry S. Truman 18

Richland 40, Chestnut Ridge 14

Ridley 42, Marple Newtown 7

Rochester 51, Northgate 6

Rustin 32, Great Valley 0

Selinsgrove 21, Montoursville 7

Seneca 34, Northwestern 26

Shady Side Academy 20, Deer Lakes 0

Shamokin 46, Nanticoke Area 14

Sharon 47, Greenville 6

Sharpsville 28, Hickory 21

Shippensburg 33, Waynesboro 13

Solanco 56, Fleetwood 12

South Side 35, Union Area 8

South Williamsport 16, Hughesville 10, 2OT

Southern Columbia 55, Wyoming Area 28

Southern Lehigh 42, Pottsville 7

Springfield 42, Lower Merion 12

State College 48, Cumberland Valley 31

Steel Valley 56, Yough 7

Strath Haven 35, Upper Darby 7

Stroudsburg 23, East Stroudsburg South 8

Susquehanna Township 30, East Pennsboro 9

Thomas Jefferson 58, Connellsville 0

Towanda 34, Tunkhannock 0

Tri-Valley 33, Marian Catholic 7

Tussey Mountain 39, Everett 8

Tyrone 41, Hollidaysburg 28

United Valley 26, River Valley 12

Upper Dublin 34, Souderton 3

Upper Merion 29, Pottstown 0

Upper St. Clair 43, Moon 6

Valley View 28, Wallenpaupack 7

Warwick 60, Lebanon 13

West Chester Henderson 14, Unionville 7

West Greene 32, Jefferson-Morgan 22

West Lawn Wilson 63, Lancaster McCaskey 7

West Mifflin 50, Hopewell 15

West Scranton 26, Mid Valley 6

West York 41, Susquehannock 26

Westinghouse 45, Commodore Perry 6

Wilkes-Barre Area 35, Dallas 7

Williams Valley 42, Shenandoah Valley 22

Windber 61, Conemaugh Township 0

Wyomissing 56, Octorara 7

York 52, South Western 14

York Catholic 17, Fairfield 10

York Suburban 42, Eastern York 12