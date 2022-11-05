Know The Score: November 4, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
Allentown Central Catholic 42, Bangor 7
Bonner-Prendergast 27, Archbishop Ryan 21
East Pennsboro 43, Kennard-Dale 0
Erie McDowell 62, Butler 7
Jersey Shore 63, Shamokin 12
La Salle 28, Father Judge 7
Neumann-Goretti 20, Conwell Egan 10
Selinsgrove 30, Milton 0
York Suburban 41, Donegal 6
PIAA District Playoffs=
Class 1A=
District I=
Jenkintown 48, Morrisville 14
District II=
Lackawanna Trail 24, Old Forge 21, OT
District IX=
Brockway 62, Coudersport 6
District V=
Northern Bedford 35, Tussey Mountain 13
Windber 66, Conemaugh Township 0
District VI=
Cambria Heights 21, Homer-Center 7
Northern Cambria 55, Moshannon Valley 28
Penns Manor 21, Glendale 7
Portage Area 20, Juniata Valley 6
District VII=
Bishop Canevin 63, Jeannette 14
Mapletown 41, Leechburg 28
Rochester 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 15
South Side 34, California 3
Union Area 32, Burgettstown 7
District XI=
Northern Lehigh 30, Mahanoy Area 7
Tri-Valley 24, Minersville 13
Class 2A=
District II=
Dunmore 17, Riverside 14
Lakeland 69, Holy Redeemer 29
District III=
Annville-Cleona 42, Camp Hill 13
Camp Hill Trinity 56, Delone 17
District IV=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Bedford 12
Hughesville 12, Bloomsburg 3
Mount Carmel 60, North Penn-Mansfield 20
Southern Columbia 69, Line Mountain 0
Troy 49, Towanda 13
District VI=
Bald Eagle Area 45, Bellwood-Antis 19
Penns Valley 55, Mount Union 7
Richland 48, West Shamokin 6
District VII=
Keystone Oaks 21, Apollo-Ridge 14
Ligonier Valley 27, Western Beaver 20
McGuffey 34, Mohawk 29
Neshannock 48, Burrell 6
Sto-Rox 29, Elwood City Riverside 0
Washington 49, Serra Catholic 21
Class 3A=
District II=
Western Wayne 36, Carbondale 7
District III=
Hamburg 49, Upper Dauphin 35
West Perry 45, Schuylkill Valley 21
District IV=
Loyalsock 48, Lewisburg 23
District IX=
St. Marys 12, Punxsutawney 7
District VI=
Central Martinsburg 35, Tyrone 14
District VII=
Beaver Area 17, Deer Lakes 3
Shady Side Academy 35, South Park 14
District X=
Grove City 35, Fairview 21
Hickory 33, General McLane 28
Sharon 28, Fort Leboeuf 21
Slippery Rock 41, Oil City 28
District XI=
North Schuylkill 54, Lehighton 7
Northwestern Lehigh 31, Jim Thorpe 7
Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Saucon Valley 14
Palmerton 45, Tamaqua 6
Class 4A=
District 1=
Interboro 48, Bishop Shanahan 28
District II=
Berwick 28, North Pocono 14
Crestwood 61, Nanticoke Area 7
Dallas 49, Wyoming Area 28
District VII=
Armstrong 39, Blackhawk 7
Greater Latrobe 28, Highlands 21, OT
McKeesport 43, Mars 0
District X=
Meadville 62, Corry 14
Class 5A=
District I=
Great Valley 24, Upper Moreland 21
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 41, Sun Valley 0
Rustin 41, Radnor 14
Shippensburg 32, Cedar Cliff 14
Springfield 42, Phoenixville 7
Strath Haven 35, Upper Merion 3
Upper Dublin 35, Academy Park 0
District II=
Delaware Valley 41, Pittston Area 0
Scranton 42, Abington Heights 7
District III=
Cocalico 42, Elizabethtown 2
Dover 40, Garden Spot 21
Northern York 21, South Western 20
Pine-Richland 31, Penn-Trafford 17
Upper St. Clair 24, Gateway 21
Woodland Hills 21, Franklin Regional 0
District VII=
Bethel Park 19, North Hills 17
District XI=
Southern Lehigh 29, Pocono Mountain West 14
Whitehall 49, Pleasant Valley 14
District XII=
Mastery Charter North 23, Gratz 12
Class 6A=
District I=
Central Bucks West 42, Central Bucks East 26
Downingtown East 31, Coatesville 15
Downingtown West 35, Conestoga 13
Garnet Valley 63, Quakertown 14
North Penn 22, Pennsbury 21
Perkiomen Valley 56, Owen J Roberts 19
Souderton 10, Central Bucks South 0
Spring-Ford 42, Ridley 28
District II=
Bethlehem Freedom 38, Hazleton Area 0
Emmaus 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 14
Northampton 14, Stroudsburg 7
Parkland 42, Nazareth Area 14
District VI=
Altoona 31, Mifflin County 24
District XII=
Abraham Lincoln 8, Olney Charter 0
Class A=
Clairton 45, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 19
Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8
