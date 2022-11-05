Know The Score: November 4, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Allentown Central Catholic 42, Bangor 7

Bonner-Prendergast 27, Archbishop Ryan 21

East Pennsboro 43, Kennard-Dale 0

Erie McDowell 62, Butler 7

Jersey Shore 63, Shamokin 12

La Salle 28, Father Judge 7

Neumann-Goretti 20, Conwell Egan 10

Selinsgrove 30, Milton 0

York Suburban 41, Donegal 6

PIAA District Playoffs=

Class 1A=

District I=

Jenkintown 48, Morrisville 14

District II=

Lackawanna Trail 24, Old Forge 21, OT

District IX=

Brockway 62, Coudersport 6

District V=

Northern Bedford 35, Tussey Mountain 13

Windber 66, Conemaugh Township 0

District VI=

Cambria Heights 21, Homer-Center 7

Northern Cambria 55, Moshannon Valley 28

Penns Manor 21, Glendale 7

Portage Area 20, Juniata Valley 6

District VII=

Bishop Canevin 63, Jeannette 14

Mapletown 41, Leechburg 28

Rochester 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 15

South Side 34, California 3

Union Area 32, Burgettstown 7

District XI=

Northern Lehigh 30, Mahanoy Area 7

Tri-Valley 24, Minersville 13

Class 2A=

District II=

Dunmore 17, Riverside 14

Lakeland 69, Holy Redeemer 29

District III=

Annville-Cleona 42, Camp Hill 13

Camp Hill Trinity 56, Delone 17

District IV=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 27, Bedford 12

Hughesville 12, Bloomsburg 3

Mount Carmel 60, North Penn-Mansfield 20

Southern Columbia 69, Line Mountain 0

Troy 49, Towanda 13

District VI=

Bald Eagle Area 45, Bellwood-Antis 19

Penns Valley 55, Mount Union 7

Richland 48, West Shamokin 6

District VII=

Keystone Oaks 21, Apollo-Ridge 14

Ligonier Valley 27, Western Beaver 20

McGuffey 34, Mohawk 29

Neshannock 48, Burrell 6

Sto-Rox 29, Elwood City Riverside 0

Washington 49, Serra Catholic 21

Class 3A=

District II=

Western Wayne 36, Carbondale 7

District III=

Hamburg 49, Upper Dauphin 35

West Perry 45, Schuylkill Valley 21

District IV=

Loyalsock 48, Lewisburg 23

District IX=

St. Marys 12, Punxsutawney 7

District VI=

Central Martinsburg 35, Tyrone 14

District VII=

Beaver Area 17, Deer Lakes 3

Shady Side Academy 35, South Park 14

District X=

Grove City 35, Fairview 21

Hickory 33, General McLane 28

Sharon 28, Fort Leboeuf 21

Slippery Rock 41, Oil City 28

District XI=

North Schuylkill 54, Lehighton 7

Northwestern Lehigh 31, Jim Thorpe 7

Notre Dame-Green Pond 49, Saucon Valley 14

Palmerton 45, Tamaqua 6

Class 4A=

District 1=

Interboro 48, Bishop Shanahan 28

District II=

Berwick 28, North Pocono 14

Crestwood 61, Nanticoke Area 7

Dallas 49, Wyoming Area 28

District VII=

Armstrong 39, Blackhawk 7

Greater Latrobe 28, Highlands 21, OT

McKeesport 43, Mars 0

District X=

Meadville 62, Corry 14

Class 5A=

District I=

Great Valley 24, Upper Moreland 21

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 41, Sun Valley 0

Rustin 41, Radnor 14

Shippensburg 32, Cedar Cliff 14

Springfield 42, Phoenixville 7

Strath Haven 35, Upper Merion 3

Upper Dublin 35, Academy Park 0

District II=

Delaware Valley 41, Pittston Area 0

Scranton 42, Abington Heights 7

District III=

Cocalico 42, Elizabethtown 2

Dover 40, Garden Spot 21

Northern York 21, South Western 20

Pine-Richland 31, Penn-Trafford 17

Upper St. Clair 24, Gateway 21

Woodland Hills 21, Franklin Regional 0

District VII=

Bethel Park 19, North Hills 17

District XI=

Southern Lehigh 29, Pocono Mountain West 14

Whitehall 49, Pleasant Valley 14

District XII=

Mastery Charter North 23, Gratz 12

Class 6A=

District I=

Central Bucks West 42, Central Bucks East 26

Downingtown East 31, Coatesville 15

Downingtown West 35, Conestoga 13

Garnet Valley 63, Quakertown 14

North Penn 22, Pennsbury 21

Perkiomen Valley 56, Owen J Roberts 19

Souderton 10, Central Bucks South 0

Spring-Ford 42, Ridley 28

District II=

Bethlehem Freedom 38, Hazleton Area 0

Emmaus 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 14

Northampton 14, Stroudsburg 7

Parkland 42, Nazareth Area 14

District VI=

Altoona 31, Mifflin County 24

District XII=

Abraham Lincoln 8, Olney Charter 0

Class A=

Clairton 45, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 19

Laurel 53, Carmichaels 8