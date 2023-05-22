Watch CBS News
Knoch Primary School principal charged with failing to report alleged sexual abuse

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Knoch Primary School principal is charged with failing to report alleged sexual abuse, police announced on Monday. 

Pennsylvania State Police said Gregory Mandalas is a mandated reporter because of his job, but he willfully failed to report alleged abuse that was directly disclosed to him.

Police said the victim was a 5-year-old girl and the incident happened last August. 

Mandalas has been charged with persons required to report suspected child abuse.

According to Knoch School District's website, Mandalas has been the primary school's principal since 2016. 

May 22, 2023

