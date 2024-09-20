Kitten rescued from car's engine compartment at Pleasant Hills shopping center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A kitten was rescued by a Pittsburgh-area fire company after it found itself caught between an engine compartment and a hard place.

On Facebook, the Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company shared a story about how it rescued a kitten stuck under the hood of a car parked at a shopping center.

The fire company said it was called to the Southland Shopping Center around 7 p.m. Thursday after someone reported that there were two kittens stuck in the engine compartment of their car.

Crews were able to use a recently acquired Milwaukee Tools inspection camera to look around the hard-to-see areas. After an "extensive operation," the fire company said the kitten was rescued. A second one wasn't found.

(Photo: Pleasant Hills Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook)

The fire company shared photos of a fluffy white kitten looking a little disheveled but otherwise safe.

"Job well done to the crews on scene!" the fire company wrote.

It's not the first time kittens have been found under the hood of a car in the Pittsburgh area. Last year, a man said he was driving from Belle Vernon when he heard his engine making weird noises. He stopped at a GetGo in Brentwood, where a rescue commenced.