4 kittens found underneath hood of car at Pittsburgh-area gas station

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A man in Western Pennsylvania found four kittens underneath the hood of his car at a gas station.

When Eddie Reeves spotted a car with its hood up at the Brentwood GetGo, he did what he thought he needed to do. But he had no idea what he was getting himself into.

"I asked the guy if he needed a jump, and he said, 'No, I got cats in my car,'" he said.

The engine seemed to have as much "catpower" as it did horsepower, as there were four kittens in all.

"I think the momma cat lead them up into in there for the warmth last night," Reeves said.

The driver, who didn't want to appear on camera, said he was driving from Belle Vernon when he thought he heard his engine making bizarre noises. Assisting in the rescue was Kathleen Provident, who wrangled the fun-size felines.

"This is very crazy," Provident said.

Next on the scene was Ray Nowicki, who formulated a plan to help the animals.

"I'll run up the house and get the cat carrier and some snacks and we'll try to do the best we can," Nowicki said, recalling a conversation he had with his wife.

One by one the cats were put in a safe place. One of the kittens may have scampered up a drainpipe and Nowicki used food to try to entice it out, but no luck.

KDKA-TV's Ross Guidottti taped his smartphone to a broom and turned on the camera, but there was no sign of the missing kitten. As for the other cats, there was some good news and bad news.

Sadly, one of the kittens was injured and died. The other ones are receiving veterinary care and are headed to a foster home. As for the one possibly in the drainpipe, Nowicki and his wife set up a box with some food outside the drain to hopefully entice it out.