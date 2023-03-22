Watch CBS News
Kittanning police investigate vape shop burglary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kittanning police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person connected to the burglary of a vape shop.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, police said Vape Lab on North McKean Street was burglarized. They did not release any other details. 

"Any information pertaining to this person could be helpful. Information can be forwarded by calling 724-543-1538," police said in the post. 

