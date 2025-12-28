Kittanning's Cadet Restaurant to close its doors after 73 years in business

A popular restaurant in Armstrong County will be closing its doors for good by the end of the year.

Owners of the Cadet Restaurant took to socioal media on Saturday to announce that its last day of operation will be December 31.

The Cadet Restaurant was originally founded on March 21, 1952, by George Morda, and was originally called The Owl's Nest.

In addition to its American-style cuisine and signature Poorboy sandwich, the eatery has become known for its 30-foot-tall fiberglass, hamburger-holding mascot, Sam, named after a police officer who used to patrol the parking lot.

"When we revived this place in 2021, the very last thing we ever imagined was having to say goodbye like this. Our family is deeply saddened, and this has been incredibly hard for us to process. Right now, we simply cannot answer questions, and we kindly ask that you please be respectful," a social media post read. "Just know how grateful we are for every meal shared, every conversation, every memory made within these walls. Thank you for loving this place the way we do."