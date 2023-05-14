Kites for Kids event flies into Carnegie Science Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local organization Saturday hosted its annual awareness event for children.

Children gathered at the Carnegie Science Center for the annual Kites for Kids event.

During the event, the children decorated their kites, which will be shown off at the science center's signature rampway, providing a glimpse into these children's lives.

"We have flight and kite-themed crafts, games, and activities for all the children and clients to do. We have free Smiley cookies from Eat'n Park; all our sponsors are here supporting us," said Scott Hollander, Executive Director of KidsFirst.

The symbolism of the kites represents the potential for a child to soar and hope for a world full of happy childhoods.