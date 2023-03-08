Kiski Township supervisor submits resignation, claiming harassment and intimidation

KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Kiski Township is now looking for a new supervisor.

KDKA has learned that the board is expected to discuss and vote on the resignation of Sherry Tamski tonight.

It's another in a string of resignations in Kiski Township.

Last summer, four police officers left along with the police department secretary as they claimed they were being harassed and intimidated by a township supervisor.

Tamski was fired from her position but won another term.

Now, she's claiming she's being harassed and intimidated again by the same supervisor involved in the police walkout.

